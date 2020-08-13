Better East Texas: The issue of Seattle police funding

Sadly, Chief Carmen Best, a veteran announced her retirement citing that it was a lack of respect for the officers in her department that led her to the decision. And while the $4 million is only around 1 percent of the department’s budget, it obviously spoke more than that to Chief Best’s heart. It is safe to say that many police departments need to be restructured, redesigned, reimagined to meet the diverse community needs including mental health issues and inclusivity of under-represented communities, but just going out and cutting a department’s budget without a plan, an evolutionary plan, sends a sad message that, at least in Seattle’s case, leadership is not coming from within. Chief Best will end up somewhere for her next stop and probably be successful and Seattle has lost a champion servant.