First Alert: Pushing near triple digit territory as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the weather pattern holding to form, we may hit triple digits on Friday and over the weekend. Regardless if the air temperatures hit the century mark, we will have heat index or feels like temperatures in the 105-110-degree range each afternoon.
With a ridge of high pressure flexing its muscle, rain chances will not be all that promising in the near future as the heat dome keeps us hot and mainly dry. Rain chances will be less than 20% from now through Sunday as the better rain and storm chances look to remain east of East Texas.
There are encouraging signs that we will have a notable weather pattern shift by early next week, one that will send an August ‘cool’ front our way next Monday.
That frontal passage would bring us slightly better rain chances followed by some drier air and a drop in our humidity levels for next week. This ‘cool’ front will offer us a nice reprieve from the ongoing heat and humidity as temperatures could drop by as much as ten degrees.
