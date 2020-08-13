Group distributes blessing bags to help homeless in Nacogdoches County

“Items such as shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes. It does depend on if it is for winter or summer. Then, we just hand them out to the homeless in our community. One specifically for men and one for women. We have some for kids too, because there are homeless kids out there, too. We have three different kinds to make sure everyone gets their own bag,” said Stephanie Hess, Founder of Blessing Bags Nac.