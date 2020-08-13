Group distributes blessing bags to help homeless in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In a time of uncertainty, one thing is certain – a smile is contagious. One non-profit organization is spreading joy one zip-lock bag at a time.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner talked with the directors of about their effort to help the homeless population in Nacogdoches County.
Blessing Bags Nac is dedicated to helping the homeless by providing toiletry items in bags and delivering them.
“Items such as shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes. It does depend on if it is for winter or summer. Then, we just hand them out to the homeless in our community. One specifically for men and one for women. We have some for kids too, because there are homeless kids out there, too. We have three different kinds to make sure everyone gets their own bag,” said Stephanie Hess, Founder of Blessing Bags Nac.
Hess said there is a need in Nacogdoches County.
“You just wouldn’t imagine how many people you can see that are walking down the street or that are just living on the street. And that is their daily lifestyle. If we can give them just a little bit of hope, then that is what we’re going to do,” Hess said.
Due to COVID-19, the way they package the blessing bags has changed.
“We are definitely adding masks and hand sanitizer to the bags at this point. I feel like there is no better time to show people in need, that they are still people around who want to help, who have a heart to help those that are in need,” said Laurie Roth, co-director.
Not a message in a bottle, but a message in a bag. Co-Director Angela Powers recalls a time when she made a difference.
“As I was leaving, I was looking in my rear-view mirror and there he was, going through every single item. And had this big toothless grin smile,” Powers said. “These are a blessing, and these do help. This is what it’s all about.”
