Man indicted after Amarillo police report finding cocaine hidden inside luggage on Greyhound Bus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A grand jury indicted a man on federal charges after Amarillo police say they found cocaine hidden inside his luggage on a Greyhound Bus.
On July 24, an Amarillo Police Department K9 officer was working at the Greyhound Bus Service Station when his K9 alerted to drugs in a suitcase.
The officer searched the suitcase and found two packages containing cocaine inside, according to a criminal complaint.
DEA Task Force officers responded to the scene and formulated a plan to arrest the owner of the suitcase when he tried to re-enter the bus at the passenger terminal.
The name tag on the suitcase indicated that Gabriel Vasquez was the owner of the bag.
When Vasquez presented his boarding pass, officers arrested him.
During an interview with police, he said he was being paid $2,000 to transport the drugs from Tuscon, Arizona to Des Moines, Iowa.
He was taken to the Randall County Detention Center and booked on a federal hold.
He is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
