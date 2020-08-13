Mike McCarthy trying to run camp as normal as possible

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - The 60th edition of Cowboys training Camp will be like one never before.
For the first time ever the Cowboys will spend the entire camp in the Metroplex after the NFL told teams they cannot travel to camps due to COVID-19.
“We are fortunate for the set up we do have here,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We wre trying to create Oxnard - type environment here at The Star. I think we knocked it out of the park and our players have bought into it. "
A good chunk of the team will be in the area with many players staying at the Omni Hotel which is connected to the complex. If you think about it, the tam has created their own mini bubble.
“We are really looking forward to Friday for our first real practice,” McCarthy said. “The strength and conditioning phase has gone really well. We are making waves. This would be in a lot of ways the end of an offseason program. We are probably further along in my experience with how an offeason program would end.”
