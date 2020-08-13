SFA’s conference to only play non-conference football schedule in fall

The conference will be allowing for football programs to play out of conference games this fall as long as the institution can properly follow return to play protocol set forth by the NCAA which includes a negative test within 72 hours of competition for any coach or athlete set to participate. It is a similar model to what other FCS level conferences have announced over the past two weeks. The amount of games is unknown at this time based on what a spring schedule could look like. According to SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey, schools in the conference are allowed 11 total games. SFA could pick up games from other FCS level schools wishing to play in the fall as well as schools from the FBS conferences - C-USA, Sun Belt, and AAC, which at this time are allowing for their schools to play multiple out of conference games.