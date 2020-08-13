Thursday’s Weather: Heat advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start with just a few clouds. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 70s this morning. Expect a light breeze today and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will soar close to the triple digit mark this afternoon and will definitely feel like the triple digits. Humidity levels will cause temperatures to feel like 104 to 109 degrees and a heat advisory has been issued for much of East Texas until 8pm tonight. More of the same through the end of the work week and the weekend. Temperatures will hover near the century mark and feel even warmer. A very slight chance for rain on Friday in northeastern counties of East Texas and then a better chance for rain with a weak cold front early next week.