TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes downed power lines, congested traffic in Diboll

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes downed power lines, congested traffic in Diboll
(Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Frazier | August 13, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:55 PM

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - According to TxDOT, a wreck is blocking traffic in Diboll.

Both northbound lanes of US 59 in Diboll are currently closed as crews work to repair downed power lines caused by a heavy truck. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the inside southbound lane at this time.

A heavy truck crash has occurred on US Hwy 59 in Diboll resulting in downed power lines. Motorists are urged to stay alert and reduce speed as crews respond to begin clearing the scene.

Stay with KTRE and KTRE.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.