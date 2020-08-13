UIL approves football live streaming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The University Interscholastic League ruled to allow live streaming of high school football games for the 2020-21 season.
This is just a temporary lift of the ban on live streaming, and it is usually prohibited during football games.
This decision was made so that people could still watch high school football, all while social distancing.
The UIL says it will permit all sports to broadcast live except for the state championship games.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.