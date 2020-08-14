After decision on fall sports, Southland Conference will now have to decide on basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With vry little opportunity for fall sports to take place of the campus of SFA, one will have to wonder if any basketball will be played on campus before January 2021.
Basketball is considered a winter sport by the NCAA. As of now nothing has been announced by the Southland Conference in regards to basketball. Looking back the entire COVID-19 shutdown took center stage last March when the 2020 National Tournament was canceled. No one in East Texas needs to be reminded that SFA was well on their way to representing the conference in the annual event.
But what about basketball this year. SFA men;s basketball coach Kyle Keller is holding out hope for a season but understands it could be delayed.
“Right now I think we worry about following the model of football and pushing back to January start date and just playing a conference games only,” head coach Kyle Keller said in a KTRE interview in July. “That is obviously on everyone’s mind in our sport. I think we will play this year and we will play the NCAA tournament. I think it is just a function of when it will occur.”
While the athletic administration is still trying to work out possible out of conference contests for its fall student-athletes they are also dealing with the uncertainty of college hoops.
“That is a conversation we will have to have sooner than later,” SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “If we are saying that we can’t play football, soccer and volleyball in November how do we justify playing basketball in November as well? There is that philosophical question that has to be answered and I think the one thing we have learned about the situation is that things change from week to week and month to month. Things could be different in November.”
SFA’s first basketball opponent has yet to be announced but the game is set to take place at home on November 10.
