After tasting success in 2019, Groveton back for more

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - In 2019, the Groveton Indians left their mark on 2A Region III.
Now coach Richard Steubing and his team is ready to take the next step. Last year, Groveton went 11-3 with their season ending in a regional championship loss to San Augustine.
“We are looking to build on what we did last year and get back to that tradition of playing December football,” Steubing said.
After facing off against a tough San Augustine team the Indians are ready to put their name next to the Wolves as a contender.
“It gave us more confidence knowing most of this group has been there and the feeling that we can do it again is high,” running back Trenton Torregrossa said.
The Indians will have to replace the 2019 ASB Player of the year in Cade Steubing. Coach is looking for former tight end Zack Fisher to step up and lead the team.
“I’ll be the first to be honest that we were not in shape when we came back in because of the virus,” Fisher said. “We have to put in the work. Every single day we have to get one percent better.”
Groveton opens the season at home on August 28 against Lovelady.
