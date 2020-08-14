3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video

By Mykal Vincent | August 14, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 12:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three women are behind bars, facing battery charges after viral video captured an alleged attack on a hostess at Chili’s.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a large group of women arrived at Chili’s on Constitution Avenue on Aug. 9 requesting to dine at the same table. Kelsy Wallace, a 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant, told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

Police say Wallace was then physically assaulted by multiple women. The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated.

Wallace was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

Kelsy Wallace, 17, a hostess at Chili's and a student at Broadmoor Senior High, says she was attacked by a large group of women after trying to inform them of the restaurant's COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. (Source: Kelsy Wallace)

Tammy Dabney, 48, Erica Dabney, 46, and Rodneka Dabney, 27, were arrested, according to BRPD.

Tammy is facing aggravated second-degree battery charges. The other two women are facing charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

