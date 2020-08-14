First Alert: Sweating it out this weekend in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be a sizzling, August weekend in East Texas as daytime highs top out around the century mark with the heat index or feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 degrees in the peak heating of the afternoon hours.
The overnight hours will not provide much relief, either, as lows struggle to fall all that much below the 80-degree mark.
These high heat indices have led to the extension of the heat advisories through Saturday and I would not be surprised at all if the National Weather Service kept it going through Sunday as well.
Heat relief is on the way as the heat dome will retreat to the Intermountain West early next week, allowing a cool front to drop down and push through East Texas.
This frontal passage will bring us a few scattered downpours followed by some drier air and a drop in our humidity levels for next week. This ‘cool’ front will offer us a nice reprieve from the ongoing heat and humidity as temperatures could drop by as much as ten degrees.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.