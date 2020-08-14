Friday’s Weather: Triple digits again

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start and it’s going to be another hot, humid afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and a light breeze. There is a very slight chance for rain by late morning but mostly only for the far northeast counties of East Texas. Temperatures this afternoon will once again reach the upper 90s with a few triple digits. Another heat advisory is in effect through this evening. Much the same for the weekend. Temperatures will be near the triple digit mark both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with mostly sunny skies. By late Sunday night, there is a slight chance for rain that will increase into Monday as a weak cold front arrives in East Texas. Expect scattered showers and a few thundershowers mainly during the day Monday with slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity through the middle of next week.