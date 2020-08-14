Pilgrim’s Pride investing in several East Texas cities for COVID-19 response

“Thanks to the JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative, Texas will have even more support and greater access to crucial resources as we respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “This $6.5 million investment will help strengthen community infrastructure, provide additional COVID-19 response and relief resources, and help alleviate food insecurity. I am grateful to JBS USA and Pilgrim’s for their commitment to supporting their hard-working employees, as well as their communities.”