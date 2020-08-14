Joaquin ISD wrapping up first week of virtual learning

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Joaquin ISD is finishing up its first week of school with virtual learning after announcing an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Following guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, multiple employees were required to self-quarantine because they had close contact with the employee who tested positive.
The number of employees affected led the district to start the school year with only virtual learning.
Superintendent Ryan Fuller tells KTRE they had students pick up virtual learning materials on Monday.
“From Monday, the biggest thing was get the Chromebooks, get logged in and see how to do the assignment. And then, by today, kids are waking up, they’re logging in. There’s not as many questions. Every day it gets a little better,” Fuller said.
Teacher April Gates agrees.
“Definitely on the teachers’ side we can see that for sure. We see students getting up, getting engaged earlier, doing work. Like he said our questions are fewer. We’ve started to figure out what works, what doesn’t,” she said. “We’ve put out more fires today really quickly. We’ve had students getting on, turning in assignments more quickly than other days.”
Fuller tells us the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 hasn’t shown any symptoms. He said as of Friday morning, the district had not received word that any other employee has tested positive.
The district plans to start in-person instruction on Monday, Aug. 24 for anyone who chooses that option. Fuller said more information will be posted on the Joaquin ISD Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.