Nacogdoches city manager has first week on the job

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City hall third-floor corner office has a new occupant. Mario Canizarus, a former deputy city manager in Denton, has come back to his college town.
“Butcher Boys is still here. We would get burgers when we were college kids,” recalled the city administrator.
Now Canizarus smokes his own meat in his past time. Brisket his favorite.
Professionally, his job puts him over city government fires. Right now, COVID-19's impact on the city is on his mind.
“Things could change very rapidly because of the pandemic,” Canizarus said.
Canizarus said he wants to propose developing a 4- to 5-year long-range plan to guide the city through uncertain times.
“Especially on the general fund because every decision that is ever made when you’re carrying recurring expenses affects things in the future,” Canizarus said. “Absolutely, we got to look forward and try to do the best we can analyzing the information we have at our fingertips.”
On Tuesday, the council will vote to propose a 3.6 percent city property tax increase.
According to the finance department, the proposed budget will raise more total property taxes than last year's budget by $365,000.
Public hearings and ratification are scheduled for September. The plan was developed in July before Canizarus arrived. He understands the reasoning behind the proposal.
“The property appraisals have not increased as they had hoped, and sales tax is uncertainty,” Canizarus said. “There is a need to do a slight increase, but being cognizant that people are hurting.”
A balance must be found as city services are expected even during a pandemic.
“I know with COVID, it’s been a challenge, but we will get through this,” Canizarus said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.