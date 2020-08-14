SFA volleyball staying focused after announcement of conference delay

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University’s women’s volleyball team was back at work in Shelton Gym on Friday for another fall practice.
The team is continuing to push forward with camp despite the Southland Conference electing to move to a spring start for the sport. SFA will be allowed to pick up non-conference matches as a way to prepare for a possible fall season.
“Scheduling is going to be a challenge,” Head Coach Debbie Humphries said. “We have a lot of teams who want to play us. We have a lot of teams agree to play us or let us in their tournaments but they are waiting on their conference to make a decision. We still have a waiting game but over the next week I think we will know a lot more.”
The SFA Ladyjacks were entering this year with a lot of pressure. The team had not lost a conference game since Nov. 2017 and were the back-to-back regular and postseason Southland Conference Champions.
“It is going to be an adjustment for everyone,” Humphries said. “When we get back on the court we will need some actual game time. We have a lot of young players but we are loaded with talent. What we need is for this talent to get some on-court experience. I am hoping we get some matches this fall so we can fine-tune what we have going on right now.”
