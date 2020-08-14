Tips to keep children safe online

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As more kids learn from home this school year, law enforcement officials are warning parents need to keep an eye on what’s happening behind the screen, especially on their kids’ personal devices to protect them from online predators.
SOT: “Parents should go through their Zoom, or whatever Chat app they are using, profile and look at the privacy settings,” Lufkin Police Detective JB Smith said. “They may be surprised at some of the defaults and the information being shared regarding location, user data and such.”
Smith says to watch what information your children are providing to apps.
“Don’t follow links that you don’t know where they came from,” he said. “Don’t accept chat invitation from someone you don’t absolutely know it came from that person. If you experience something online that is distressing in some way, immediately close the app.”
School districts are doing their part to keep students safe. At Huntington ISD, for in-person or remote learning on school issued devices, they have a web filtering and security platform, digital safety training when devices are checked out with refreshers online and a remote management system for teachers to see all screens in their virtual classroom and help remotely.
“Our filtering system is very strict so parents whose kids are using student devices from the school should feel very confident that their kids are going to be safe,” Huntington ISD Instructional Technology Specialist Laura Scott said. “Of course, we always want the parents to be looking over their shoulder.”
“It is very effective at what it is blocking,” Huntington ISD Technology Director Jeff Baird said. “It doesn’t allow a lot of the non-educational material to come through. We don’t want our filter to interfere with teaching and learning, regardless if it’s traditional or distance learning. It is there to help keep our students safe.”
Detective Smith says children and adults need to remember just because you are behind your own screen in your own home, doesn’t mean you can say things that you wouldn’t say in public or wouldn’t say in school.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.