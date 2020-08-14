Trinity PD: Driver who led police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in custody

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is in custody after leading Trinity Police on a high-speed chase in the early morning hours of Friday.
Shortly after 2 a.m., Trinity Police asked for the public’s help identifying the driver after they crashed the car in Huntsville and took off on foot.
“The driver led Officer Castellow on a high speed pursuit into Riverside where the vehicle crashed into a fallen tree across the street from Frank’s Taco Station.”
The statement noted the driver had “an unusual amount of ice in the back seat.”
Less than an hour later, Trinity PD posted an update saying the suspect had been located and taken into custody.
They posted an image covering the suspect’s face with an emjoi. According to police, he is being checked out by paramedics.
We expect to learn more details about the driver involved sometime Friday morning.
There are no reports any officers were injured during the incident.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.