WATCH: ABC News political director talks politics on East Texas Now

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ political director spoke on East Texas News about recent developments in politics, including Joe Biden naming Kamala Harris as his vice president, during his East Texas Now interview Friday morning.
Rick Klein, the political director for ABC News, spoke with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler from Washington, D.C., Friday morning. As the political director for ABC News, Klein oversees the political department and helps steer the network’s coverage of major news events, according to his bio on the ABC News website.
According to his ABC News bio, Klein provides regular political commentary and analysis for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms, including “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio, and NewsOne, the network’s affiliate news service.
“He co-hosts the ‘Powerhouse Politics” podcast along with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl,” the bio states.
To watch the whole interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.