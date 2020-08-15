Angelina Exposition Center receives donation from Lufkin Lions Club

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A venue that can hold up to 6,000 people now sits quiet and empty. However, the director of the Angelina County Expo Center is staying optimistic, and a new addition has been donated to the south end of the arena thanks to the Lufkin Lions Club.
“They have provided these brand new Priefert roping boxes for us,” said Director Burt Hairgrove. “They’re a lot safer and better for contestants, animals, and horses, and we’re really proud to have them.”
Hairgrove said this donation will help the Expo Center be prepared and up to date once events begin again.
“Their efforts have been hampered because, of course, the county fair and the pro rodeo were canceled, and they didn’t have their event to raise funds with,” Hairgrove said. “They stood alongside us, even during this pretty tough year, and provided these shoots for us so we can kind of move forward.”
Because the Angelina Exposition Center is a non-profit, the pandemic has caused a heavy burden on them because they make money and operate on events, Hairgrove said.
“We hadn’t had the county fair, the pro rodeo, our monster truck show. Our annual expo party has been canceled - youth rodeos, high school rodeos,” Hairgrove said. “It’s really been a challenge for us.”
Spring and summer tend to be the busier times Hairgrove said. But the skeleton staff that is working has taken advantage of the time.
“It’s given us some time to do some spring cleaning and some painting, and of course, the grass keeps growing, no matter what,” Hairgrove said. “We’ve got 36 acres to mow out here and try to keep looking nice out here on the Loop.”
And even though many of their events have been canceled, Hairgorve said the community support means a lot.
“I’m proud to say that even though we didn’t have our annual expo party, the people that normally buy tables for the event went ahead and stepped up and bought tables for a non-existent event, just to help out the Expo Center,” Hairgrove said.
The center is hoping to get back to having events in the fall, Hairgrove said. He added Angelina County residents need to check their social media pages for announcements.
