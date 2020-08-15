Angelina Water Supply Corporation lifts boil-water notice for Bald Hill community

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On August 14, 2020, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Angelina Water Supply Corporation public water system, PWS ID# 0030016, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees in the Bald Hill area beginning at Loving Rd and South of Loving Rd. that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.