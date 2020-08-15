Angelina Water Supply Corporation lifts boil-water notice for Bald Hill community

From the Angelina County Water Supply Corporation
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On August 14, 2020, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Angelina Water Supply Corporation public water system, PWS ID# 0030016, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees in the Bald Hill area beginning at Loving Rd and South of Loving Rd. that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 08/15/2020.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Angelina Water Supply 5978 FM 841, Lufkin TX 75901, Andy Sexton General Management at 936-824-2865, Operator James Chatman at 936-676-2604, or Operator Patrick Rietcheck 936-212-1214.