Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Heat Advisory out for all of East Texas until tomorrow night at 7 pm. Temperatures will be reading in the upper 90s to low 100s tomorrow but will be feeling anywhere from 105-109 degrees. Stay Alert! Take this heat seriously and limit your outdoor activity. Skies will be clear and sunny tomorrow and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A summertime cold front will pass through on Monday and it will bring some much needed relief from this heat. Off and on showers are expected throughout the day and temperatures will drop into the low 90s. Thankfully this cold front will take away most of the humidity, and that is really going to help us cool off. Tuesday, skies will clear, humidity will stay low, and temperatures will be remain in the low 90s. A similar trend will stick around for the rest of the week and even into next weekend.