Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Heat Advisory out for all of East Texas until tonight at 8 pm. Temperatures will be reading in the upper 90s to low 100s but will be feeling anywhere from 105-109 degrees. Stay Alert! Take this heat seriously and limit your outdoor activity. Skies will be clear and sunny all day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and hot, in the upper 90s but humidity will start to drop late in the day. A few showers are possible in the afternoon as well. A summertime cold front will pass through on Monday and it will bring some much needed relief from this heat. Off and on showers are expected throughout the day and temperatures will drop into the low 90s. Thankfully this cold front will take away most of the humidity, and that is really going to help us cool off. Tuesday, skies will clear, humidity will stay low, and temperatures will be remain in the low 90s. A similar trend will stick around for the rest of the week.