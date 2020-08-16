Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are in a marginal risk for severe weather for the rest of the evening, which is a level 1 out of 5. Skies will stay cloudy overnight and a few showers and isolated thundershowers are possible. Monday will begin with gray and soggy conditions but by the afternoon we will start to clear out. Temperatures will be significantly cooler in the low 90s with much lower humidity. Partly sunny skies, low to mid 90s, and low afternoon rain chances will sick around for the entire work week and even into next weekend.