Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today until 7 pm for all of East Texas. Temperatures will reach the low triple digits and heat index values will range between 104-109 degrees. Try to limit your outdoor activity! Today will start off clear and sunny but cloud cover, showers, and isolated thundershowers will move in for the afternoon. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather today, which is a level 1 out of 5. Skies will stay cloudy overnight and a few showers are possible. Monday will begin with gray and soggy conditions but by the afternoon we will start to clear out. Partly sunny skies, low to mid 90s, and low afternoon rain chances will sick around for the entire work week and even into next weekend