After recovering from COVID-19, Ezekiel Elliott ready to get back on the field

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ready for a big 2020 campaign after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the summer.
“I think I do have a lot to prove,” Elliott said at the Cowboys Monday press conference. “I have high expectations of myself. It’s not something you go enforce. You just go grind, go to work every day and let it happen.”
Elliott was one of the more high profile NFL players to test positive for COVID-19 in the offseason. He said he had little to no symptoms other than a cough and some heavy breathing for the first few days.
“There’s some complications that COVID can cause to your organs,” Elliott said. “You’ve got to make sure your heart and lungs are working together before you get out there.”
Last season Elliott held out of training camp during contract talks. This year he feels coming into camp could help improve on his 2019 numbers - 1,357 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns.
“I think it did take me a little bit,” Elliott said. “I mean, I’m just a football player. I think I was ready. It’s definitely going to be better to have the training camp this year, just to make sure I’m rolling Week 1.”
