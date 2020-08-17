AMBER ALERT: Five children believed to be in danger, police looking for two adults

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Zavala County are searching for five children they believe to be in danger, as well as the two adults with possible connections to the disappearance.
The victims were last seen around 11:25 a.m. on August 10, in Crystal City, Texas. Police are trying to find Ruben Lopez, white, male, 29 years old, 5′ 6″, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair and Roxanne Fuentes, white, Female, 31 years old, 5′ 8″, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair, in connection with this abduction.
Authorities are looking for:
Justine Kaylee Lopez, white, female, 10 years old, 4′ 05″, 80 lbs, black hair, black eyes.
Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, white, female, 9 years old, 4′ 03″, 60 lbs black hair, and black eyes
Ruben Lopez, Jr., white, male, 7 years old.
Jordan Lopez, white, male, 4 years old, 3′ 3″, 40 lbs, black hair and black eyes.
Jayden Lee Lopez, white, male, 11 months old
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.