4 children, 1 adult killed in Shelby County head-on wreck

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There were multiple fatalities Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle wreck on FM 2026 took the lives of 4 children and 1 adult.
A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers stated at approximately 5:40 p.m., a 2010 Toyota pickup was traveling west. A 2019 GMC pickup was traveling east. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the GMC head-on.
The driver of the Toyota is identified as Michael Masterson, 30, from Center. Masterson was transported to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment. Masterson was traveling with three child passengers who were pronounced deceased at the scene and are identified as: Tora Masterson, 10, Ella Masterson, 4, Mason Masterson, 2.
The driver of the 2019 GMC was identified as Mackenzie Parks, 15, from Tenaha. Parks was transported to LSU Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. Two passengers who were traveling with Parks are identified as Sandra Parks, 61, and Mason Parks, 15. Sandra Parks was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mason Parks was transported to LSU Medical Center for treatment.