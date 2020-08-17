First Alert: Dealing with a ‘dry heat’ in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A second cold front will move through on Tuesday, keeping the wind flow out of the north, which will allow for some drier air and lower humidity levels to return to East Texas. This will lead to some slightly cooler nights to go along with comfortable mornings and evenings across the Piney Woods throughout this week.
Daytime highs will still be in the middle 90′s this week, but as the saying goes, ‘it will be a dry heat.’
The drier air and northerly flow will keep us rain-free for the next several days before the stalled frontal boundary to our south starts to wash out by next weekend. This will lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the moisture levels try to rebound and creep northward from the Gulf coast.
