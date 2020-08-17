Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will continue to clear throughout the day today. Temperatures will be closer to average, in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow, humidity will be noticeably lower, but temperatures will still feel hot, in the mid 90s. Another weak cold front will pass through Tuesday night and will help keep things cooler around here. Low 90s, clear sunny skies, and low humidity will be the story for the entire work week. As of now, the weekend will be a bit warmer, in the mid 90s but plenty of sunshine will stick around.