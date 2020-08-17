Monday’s Weather: Clearing skies today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers and thundershowers will linger this morning in Deep East Texas and then come to an end by late morning. Expect skies to gradually clear out through the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm but with light northeasterly winds, conditions should be slightly less humid. After today, expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoons this week. Lower humidity will stick around through midweek and then start to increase again closer to the weekend.