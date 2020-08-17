Nacogdoches County hoping to improve EOC through Pilgrim’s Pride grant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger looks for ways to protect the public. “I think I’ll wear the mask. I think that’s the right message right,” he says before a televised interview.
Whether it’s COVID-19 or other threats, Kiplinger knows emergency management is a good investment. It’s how the city and county would like to use Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong offer.
“What we’ve asked for is about $725,000 to complete the emergency operations and training center and build a fire and rescue facility next door to that.”
Pilgrim’s will review the request, according to the Nacogdoches facility human resources manager Tarah Arreguin.
“We’re telling the communities that we are very strong supporters of our entire community, as well as our team members and we care about the Nacogdoches community.”
Right now, the emergency operations center is basically a shell. It’s a project started through a FEMA grant that deserves completion says the chief.
“It gives us more space and more opportunity to be able to manage and control those disasters within our community.”
Firefighters travel once a year to Longview for training after the Nacogdoches drill house was condemned. It’s time for a new training facility, according to Kiplinger.
“(It is) A place that local city and volunteer firefighters could train on live fire events and also do rescue and taller building exercises.”
Kiplinger will present the proposal to city council on Tuesday.
Pilgrim’s will review it and provide an answer to the request.
Other East Texas cities eligible to participate in the Pilgrim’s offer are Lufkin and Mount Pleasant. Lufkin’s director of public services Gerald Williamson says he’s looking forward to working with Pilgrim’s. So far, a proposal hasn’t been submitted. We’re waiting to hear back from Mt. Pleasant officials.
