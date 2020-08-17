Neighbor of home invasion victims in Hudson recalls similar experience

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The neighbor of a woman who fought off a would-be home invader in Hudson recalled a similar experience that happened to her.
A man went to a home around 6 p.m. Saturday in the Bowers Mobile Park, knocked on the door and asked for someone who did not live at the residence. The man knocked again and asked for a cigarette and if the woman’s husband was home, Hudson Police Department said.
The man forced his way into the home and pointed a pistol at the children who were home at the time, police said. The mother managed to wrestle the gun away from the man before he fled the home.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s who is skinny and between 5-foot and 5-feet-6 tall. The man was also described as having scraggly, dirty blond hair. At the time of the alleged home invasion, the man was wearing a bright orange shirt and checkered shorts that went just below his knees.
No one was hurt during the incident. A neighbor spoke with KTRE 9′s Erin Wides about a similar experience that happened at her home.
