WEBXTRA: Onalaska ISD students return for first time since tornado, start of COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On April 22, a deadly EF-3 tornado touched down on the west coast of Lake Livingston in San Jacinto County and moved through much of Polk County. The city of Onalaska took a hit.
The estimated peak winds were 140 miles per hour. The National Weather Service found evidence of that in the Paradise Acres subdivision.
Three people were killed and more than 30 were injured, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.
The streets were impassable. There was a lot of damage and the town is still feeling some of the effects. Now, four months later, students are returning to Onalaska ISD for the first time since not only the tornado but since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
