Randall County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam targeting sex offenders

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a new phone scam targeting sex offenders.
The sheriff’s office has received several reports this afternoon of an individual calling registered sex offenders claiming to be a sergeant with a local sheriff’s office.
The caller tells the victims that they have warrants and are required to give a DNA sample.
The caller requires a payment to be made so that the person can avoid being arrested.
All the calls are coming from an 806 area code number.
The Randall County Sheriff’s office says they will never call anyone with outstanding warrants and ask for money over the phone.
If you have been a victim of a scam, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
