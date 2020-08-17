UPDATE: Police identify bodies found in Wichita Falls home; no foul play suspected

Police investigate two bodies found in WF home (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | August 14, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 11:26 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: Police have identified the two people found deceased on Friday in a home of Mesquite Street in Wichita Falls.

Police say the identities of the two men are 44-year-old Harvey White, and 55-year-old Byron White.

No foul play is suspected.

--------------

WFPD officers and detectives are investigating a home on the 1600 block of Mesquite Street after two bodies were found there.

Officers were called to the house on a welfare check on Friday afternoon.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, detectives are preparing to execute a search warrant.

Our crew is at the scene now.

