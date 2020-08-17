WATCH: Democratic National Convention to get underway at 8 p.m.

Michelle Obama is uniquely positioned to talk about Democratic ticket. She knows Biden and his wife, Jill, as genuine friends from Biden’s eight years as vice president. The Obamas also know Harris well — but in an example of what can be lost with a virtual convention, Mrs. Obama recorded her address before Biden named Harris his running mate last week. Unless there’s a late edit, that means the nation’s first Black first lady will miss an opportunity to speak in personal terms about what it means to see the first woman of color nominated by a major party for national office. Compare that to her recollections four years ago in Philadelphia. “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves,” she said at the 2016 convention, “and I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent Black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.”