WATCH: Host of ABC’s ‘What Would You Do?’ talks about upcoming episode

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - John Quiñones, the host of ABC’s hit show, “What Would You Do?” spoke on East Texas Now on Monday.
Quiñones talked to ENT host Kayla Lyons about the “What Would You Do?” episode that will air on KLTV Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
“According to the CDC, more than 5 million Americans have contracted COVID-19,” a press release stated. “As the race to create a coronavirus vaccine continues, a new Gallup poll says, ‘Many Americans appear reluctant to be vaccinated, even if a vaccine were FDA-approved and available to them at no cost. "
Thirty-five percent of the people surveyed said that they would not get such a COVID-19 vaccine, the press release stated.
Along those lines, Tuesday night’s episode will feature a teenager begging his anti-vaccine mother to let him get a vaccine.
“‘What Would You Do?’ with Anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.,” the press release stated.
The scenarios that will be featured on Tuesday night’s show include:
- An unvaccinated teenager, worried he’s going to get sick, pleads with his mother to let him get a vaccine, but she is against it. How will people react when she refuses to give him permission?
- A mother at the checkout line tries to come up with the cash to buy baby formula and diapers. When the cashier steps away and the till is left open, the woman steals money out of the register. What will others in line do? In a twist, how will people react if the woman stealing money appears to have the means to afford her items but claims she forgot her wallet in the car?
- A pageant coach is berating her contestant and harshly criticizing her appearance. How will bystanders react?
- A child at an alligator farm in Gibson, Louisiana tells his father that he is too afraid to hold a baby alligator. The father is disappointed in his son and tells the boy he should “act like a man.” How will others visiting the farm react?
- An older man is eating alone at a restaurant he frequently visited with a friend. When the waitress notices he’s alone, she learns that the man’s friend recently passed away. Will other diners who overhear the sad news sit with him and keep him company?
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
