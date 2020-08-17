Youthful Crockett team optimistic in quest for district title

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A young Crockett Bulldog team is eager to bet on the field for the 2020 season and compete for a district title in a district that could be wide open this year.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 9-3 season that saw them come in second place behind Diboll in district and make it to the area round of the playoffs, falling to Troy. Now the team is using every second of practice to determine who will lead the team this season.
”We needed this spring because we lost 10 starters on offense and about five on defense,” Crockett head coach Jimmy Thompson said. “We needed this spring to find out who could play. We are behind. I assume everyone is in the same boat as us.”
The one thing people can expect when the Bulldogs hit the field is a team that will not be afraid to take on any team.
”We aren’t afraid to hit and go a lot of physical people,” Demetrius Williams said. “We will be strong but kind of small.”
Thompson said the winning will come with a strong leadership group that he hopes to step up.
”We are young,” Jalyne Carruthers said. “We are rebuilding trying to get the young kids out to play.”
The positive thing for Crockett is that district champs Diboll has lost some key athletes on offense and defense. With Crockett being young it might not be as big of a disadvantage as it would have been a year ago.
”We got some good young kids that are talented so our idea is to compete for a district championship every year,” Thompson said.
Crockett will take on Corrigan at home on August 28 to open the season.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.