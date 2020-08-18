After January snub, Cowboy great Drew Pearson finally on the road to the Hall of Fame

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It appears Cowboy legend Drew Pearson will finally get his gold jacket after being snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in January.
On Tuesday, Pearson was named a finalist of the class of 2021 by the senior committee.
Person has continuously been snubbed and left out of the Hall despite having plenty of accomplishments.
Pearson played in 22 playoff games, and led the NFL in receiving yards in Dallas’ championship season in 1977. Pearson is the only member of the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade team not in the Hall of Fame.
This past January Pearson was emotional after he was left off the list of those being enshrined in 2020 which was the Hall’s Centennial class.
Pearson was joined in today’s announcement by coach Tom Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL. Flores will be going in under a new coaching category.
Eighteen finalists will be considered: Flores, Pearson, a contributor (to be nominated Aug. 25), and 15 modern-era players to be determined later this year and in January.
The Class of 2021 will be formally enshrined on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.