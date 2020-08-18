Analyst suggests manufacturing industry ‘slowly recovering’ from COVID-19′s impact

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Though it may take months or even years to fully recover, an analyst of the manufacturing industry has seen signs that the industry is recovering from the impact of COVID-19.
Tony Bennett, CEO and president of the Texas Association of Manufacturers (TAM), provided a thorough review of the impact of COVID-19 on various sectors of manufacturing on Tuesday. It was delivered at the weekly Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders conference call.
Bennett said the automotive industry is slowly recovering following shutdowns due to the virus. Aerospace production, which would include companies like Lockheed Martin in Lufkin, remains steady.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum shares some of what the manufacturing analyst has to say on the future of the industry.
