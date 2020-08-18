Angelina County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on businesses selling tobacco to minors

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - September 1 will mark one year since the Texas Tobacco 21 law went into effect, raising the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.
Captain Alton Lenderman says there are 97 establishments that sell tobacco products in Angelina County—and the sheriff’s office is working to stop illegal sales.
“We bring in an undercover police officer that goes in with an underaged patron and they attempt to make a tobacco sale. The clerk is required to check their ID. If they sell to someone underaged, then after the underaged person leaves; the undercover officer goes back in and issues them a citation for selling tobacco products or e-cigarettes to a minor,” said ACSO Captain Alton Lenderman.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s department received a grant from Texas State University to monitor businesses that sell tobacco and e-cigarette products. Lenderman says the office will do about 400 attempts at random this year.
“One we did just last week. We made 136 stops at stores in the area and out of that we made 16 tobacco buys. So, percentage wise that’s pretty good compliance,” Lenderman said.
If an establishment violates the rules and sells to a minor, there is a possibility of fines, and an employee could lose their job.
“Of course, there are consequences there. There is a possibility of them losing their license to sell tobacco products at some point,” said Lenderman.
Lenderman says tobacco enforcement is important for the health of the community.
In this week’s most recent sting, four businesses were issued citations by the ACSO. Lenderman says they will face a fine up to $500. It is considered a Class C misdemeanor.
