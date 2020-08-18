First Alert: Low humidity will take an edge off the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A light northerly breeze will allow for some drier air and lower humidity levels to remain in place for the next several days under sun-filled skies and starlit nights. This will lead to some slightly cooler nights to go along with comfortable mornings and evenings across the Piney Woods throughout this week.
Daytime highs will still be in the middle 90′s this week, but as the saying goes, ‘it will be a dry heat.’
The drier air and northerly flow will keep us rain-free for the next several days before the stalled frontal boundary to our south starts to wash out by next weekend. This will lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the moisture levels try to rebound and creep northward from the Gulf coast.
By the time we transition into next week, there are signs that tropical moisture will surge inland from the Gulf of Mexico and bring back some better opportunities to cash in on some precious, liquid gold.
Considering it has been hot and mainly dry as of late, we could use some tropical showers to help replenish some of the soil moisture content that has become more depleted this month.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.