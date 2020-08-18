Gov. Abbott proposing tax restrictions on cities that cut police funding

“Today, we are announcing a legislative proposal that will discourage defunding law enforcement agencies in Texas. The way this proposal works is this, any city that de funds police departments will have as property tax revenue frozen at the current level, they will never be able to increase property tax revenue. Again, if they defund police, cities that endanger residents by reducing law enforcement should not then be able to turn around and go back and get more property tax dollars from those same residents whose lives the city just endangered.”