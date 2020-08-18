Identity of 10-year-old killed in Shelby County head-on wreck clarified

In a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2010 Toyota pickup was traveling west and a 2019 GMC pickup was traveling east, but as a result of an ongoing investigation, investigators have determined that at the time of the crash, the 2010 Toyota was traveling east in the westbound lane of FM 2026 and the driver of the 2019 GMC was traveling west and reportedly took evasive action to the left to avoid a collision. The driver of the Toyota also took evasive action and drove into the eastbound lane, where the two vehicles struck head-on.