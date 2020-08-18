National Center for Missing & Exploited Children list 6 missing kids from Lubbock

By Amber Stegall | August 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 3:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have six children listed as missing from Lubbock.

Wyatt Price, 3 and Alysandra Price, 5 were last seen July 23, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
The two most recent are 3-year-old Wyatt Price and 5-year-old Alysandra Price. They have been missing from Lubbock since July 23, 2020. They are thought to be in Lubbock or Wolfforth. If you have any information about these children, you are urged to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 or the Wolfforth Police Department at 806-775-1600.

Missing Since: Jul 20, 2020
Crespin Narvaez, 15, of Lubbock has been missing since July 20, 2020. Authorities believe he may still be in the Lubbock area and he may be going by the name Nathaniel. He is described as an Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′5″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 1800-843-5678 or call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.

Missing Since: Jul 16, 2020
Monika Resendez, 15, of Lubbock has been missing since July 16, 2020. She is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and about 155 pounds. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or 1800-843-5678 or call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.

Missing Since: Jul 11, 2020
Xavien Barela, 14, of Lubbock has been missing since July 11, 2020. He is described as an Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′6″ and about 120 pounds. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 1800-843-5678 or call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.

Missing SinceJun 21, 2018
Mariah Almaguer, 17, of Lubbock has been missing since June 21, 2018 - a little more than two years. She was last seen in Lubbock. She went missing when she was 15 years old. She is described as an Hispanic female and is 5′4″ and about 130 pounds. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or 1800-843-5678 or call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.

