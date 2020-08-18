SFA Football unveils new road uniform

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When the SFA football team hits the road this fall they will have new road uniforms.
On Tuesday the university unveiled a new all white uniform for the ‘Jacks to wear when they travel outside of Nacogodches. The main updates are a new pattern of purple and black on the shoulder pads and a slight change in the SFA lettering on the front of the jersey.
The first chance we could see these hit the field is on Sept. 5. As of Tuesday afternoon no opponent has been finalized on that date but Head Coach Colby Carthel tweeted that they would debut on that day. SFA is planning on opting out of a spring 2021 season proposed by the Southland Conference and will play as many games as they can this fall.
The only game on the schedule for now is at SMU on Sept. 26.
