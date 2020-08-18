Special education teachers at Nacogdoches ISD find creative ways to help students succeed amid pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Teachers and students across East Texas are adapting to new study tools and materials for the new school year, and the special education department is no exception.
Rachel Bowker is the life skills K-5 special education teacher in Nacogdoches Independent School District. She said one of the big things that is changing in the way she teaches because of COVID-19 is giving her students more ownership of their learning.
Prior to the pandemic, she said they would work closely and do many activities hands-on, but she’s having to space the students out and talk about the importance of spacing out, and that it is okay.
Erin Wides spoke with Ms. Bowker more about her plans for the year and how she’s getting creative in spacing out her students and keeping with CDC guidelines.
